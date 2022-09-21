Kim Kardashian Wears $425 Balenciaga Credit Card Earrings & Her Fans Have Mixed Reactions

Kim Kardashian, 41, appeared on Good Morning America on Sept. 20 to promote the second season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, but it’s not her interview that’s getting the attention. Kim’s $425 Balenciaga earrings, which appeared to be credit cards dangling from her ears, are rubbing a lot of people the wrong way and they did not hold back when they expressed their bewilderment on Twitter. “WTF is @KimKardashian wearing for her earrings? Credit cards?” one Twitter user asked. “Are they contactless pay enabled? Does she tap to pay with her head at the payment terminal? How does that work?” they joked. “Kim, whatever those earrings are, no matter what they cost, just take them off and throw them away!!” a second person suggested. A third hater claimed her “atrociously ugly earrings” were meant to distract people from noticing “her atrociously ugly hair”. Ouch!

However, not everyone was appalled by Kim’s earrings, which were paired with an outfit that consisted of a long-sleeved black turtle neck top and a pair of orange and black animal print Balenciaga boots that transformed into high-waisted pants. “Kim Kardashian you are so pretty,” one fan commented under a clip of her interview. “and hair style so beautiful”. Kim’s hair was worn in the half-tucked ponytail style she’s been rocking as of recent. Her black roots were showing, as she appeared to be letting her bleach blonde look, which she debuted in May, fade away.

Although many people let their disapproval of Kim’s outfit and earrings be known, she likely does not care. During her chat with GMA co-host Michael Strahan, Kim revealed how she deals with constantly being publicly scrutinized. “It has gotten easier because I think you just get to a level where you see that so much of it is noise and we have each other — we have us as a support system,” she noted.

“I think you just get to a level where you see that so much of it is noise. We have each other, we have us as a support system, I couldn’t do it without my family.” — @kimkardashian on dealing with scrutiny after 15 years in the spotlight.#TheKardashianshttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/KjduK9nCb7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 20, 2022

“I couldn’t do it without my family just because when there’s, maybe, a little too much noise, everyone’s there to be like, ‘Okay, we know what’s real. We know what’s happening. This doesn’t matter. Let’s all just come back to what we know,'” the mom of four added.

And although she appreciates leaning on her family when she needs to, Kim revealed the new season of The Kardashians will show her being much more independent. “I just think that you see me making decisions for myself, obviously always thinking about my kids, but generally just doing things for myself,” she teased