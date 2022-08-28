Kim Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Turtleneck Dress For Fundraiser In LA: Photo

Kim Kardashian's figure-flattering outfit of choice turned heads when she showed up to the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser alongside other celebs like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Zooey Deschanel.

By:
August 28, 2022 1:28PM EDT
View gallery
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brentwood, - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian attends a charity event in Brentwood in a long black maxi dress and green heels. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian attends Younger Billionaire sister Kylie Jenners 'Kylie Cosmetics launch with Ulta Beauty' in Westwood, CA. 24 Aug 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA889146_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 41, looked gorgeous during her latest inspiring outing. The reality star rocked a tight black long-sleeved long turtleneck dress and green heeled boots as she walked by cameras at the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 27. She also wore sunglasses and had her long blonde hair down as she held a black clutch purse.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian during the fundraiser in Los Angeles. (BACKGRID)

Kim was one of many celebs to attend the fundraiser, which was for the non-profit organization, This Is About Humanity, which is “dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.” Other famous faces, like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Zooey Deschanel were also spotted arriving and showing their support for the cause.

Before Kim wowed at the fundraiser, she made headlines for sharing several new gorgeous photos of herself posing in a silver swimsuit that had a circular cut-out in the front. She was leaning up against her “Ghost Grey” custom Maybach, in the photos, and she rocked futuristic sunglasses. She also had her hair down and wore pretty makeup.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian during a different outing. (MEGA)

When Kim’s not getting attention for her outfits, she’s doing so for her food choices. The influencer recently revealed her favorite cheat meals now that she’s on a mostly plant-based diet, during a chat for her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s website, POOSH. “Pizza, for sure,” she said about the cheat meal she goes to. “And if I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts.”

The health-conscious beauty also talked about the benefits she’s noticed since going mostly plant-based. “[Going plant-based has] made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything,” she explained.  She added that she has “as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible” to help regulate her body.

More From Our Partners

ad