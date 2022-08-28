Kim Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Turtleneck Dress For Fundraiser In LA: Photo

Kim Kardashian, 41, looked gorgeous during her latest inspiring outing. The reality star rocked a tight black long-sleeved long turtleneck dress and green heeled boots as she walked by cameras at the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 27. She also wore sunglasses and had her long blonde hair down as she held a black clutch purse.

Kim was one of many celebs to attend the fundraiser, which was for the non-profit organization, This Is About Humanity, which is “dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border.” Other famous faces, like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Zooey Deschanel were also spotted arriving and showing their support for the cause.

Before Kim wowed at the fundraiser, she made headlines for sharing several new gorgeous photos of herself posing in a silver swimsuit that had a circular cut-out in the front. She was leaning up against her “Ghost Grey” custom Maybach, in the photos, and she rocked futuristic sunglasses. She also had her hair down and wore pretty makeup.

When Kim’s not getting attention for her outfits, she’s doing so for her food choices. The influencer recently revealed her favorite cheat meals now that she’s on a mostly plant-based diet, during a chat for her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s website, POOSH. “Pizza, for sure,” she said about the cheat meal she goes to. “And if I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts.”

The health-conscious beauty also talked about the benefits she’s noticed since going mostly plant-based. “[Going plant-based has] made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything,” she explained. She added that she has “as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible” to help regulate her body.