‘The Resident’ Season 6 Preview: Conrad Notices A Patient’s Condition Is Much More Serious

A patient is being treated for a burn, the doctors soon noticed there is more to this injury than meets the eye in this EXCLUSIVE preview of The Resident season 6 premiere. Nurse Ellen has to correct the patient when she mistakes Atlanta for Alabama. The patient gets a call and drops her phone on the floor. Conrad hands it back to her.

The patient quickly tries to get back to work. Conrad points out that her gait is off. Cade walks over and notes that this is the “second time we’ve treated her in a month.” Feldman thinks it’s time to find out why this patient is so accident-prone and tells the patient to stay back.

Conrad wants to get Billie on board for a neuro exam. Cade doesn’t think that’s necessary right off the top. A toxicology screening should be the first avenue they pursue to figure out what’s really going on.

The synopsis for the season 6 premiere reads: “When Padma’s pregnancy takes a dangerous turn, the doctors come together to find a solution and turn to Ian to perform a miracle. Meanwhile, Conrad makes a decision regarding his love life and Devon leads his own clinical trials at Chastain.”

At the end of last season, The Resident left things open-ended about whether or not Conrad would pursue a romance with Billie or Cade. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from EP Andrew Chapman that Conrad would “explore his feelings for one of these women in particular” in the new season. From this exclusive preview, we’re just not sure who that woman is yet.

Conrad’s life took a turn when Nic tragically passed away after a car accident. Emily VanCamp returned for a key flashback episode after leaving the show, but now it’s time to close the book on Nic and Conrad’s love story. “We were very happy with the closure these flashbacks brought to Nic and Conrad’s relationship. We feel like Conrad is ready to move on while still honoring the memory of Nic and the intensity of that relationship,” Andrew said.