Tom Felton, Josh Gad, & More Stars Watching Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral & Getting Emotional

September 19, 2022 1:35PM EDT
Queen Elizabeth II
Mourners line the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Britain, 19 September 2022. The late Queen Elizabeth II will be buried inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel within St George's Chapel at Windsor alongside her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Windsor, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 19th September 2022. 19 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 19th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA898639_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
King Charles II and Camilla Queen Consort with Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK - 19 Sep 2022
People from all walks of life have been honoring Queen Elizabeth II since her death. Celebrities around the world were touched as they watched the monarch get laid to rest on Monday, Sep. 19, 2022. Stars from the U.K. and beyond shared their memories online during her funeral procession.

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton paid tribute to The Queen on his Instagram. He shared an image of the monarch’s final portrait and wrote, Thank you for your example, duty to service & love of animals. I’m extremely proud to call myself British. Thank you ma’am – rest well.”

Another Brit who honored the Queen was Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham. Posting a young photo of the British queen, she shared, “Thank you for your unyielding service Ma’am. A role you never asked for, honoured to the very end but two days before your gentle passing. May you rest in everlasting peace with your beloved.” Ending with respect to the sorverign, she wrote, “Long live The King.”

Josh Gad couldn’t help but get emotional while watching the service online. After learning about the Queen’s personal piper, tasked to wake her up every morning, he tweeted, “Okay, the Bagpipes got me” with three teary emojis.

Robin Roberts remembered meeting Queen Elizabeth II with first lady Laura Bush’s help in 2007. After recounting how much it meant for her own grandmother to attend the Queen’s 1953 coronation, Robin said she shared a special moment with the monarch. “Those blue eyes lock in on you and there’s nothing that matters in the world,” she remembered, later adding, “She puts you at such ease.”

The Queen’s funeral took place 11 days after her death on Sept. 8, 2022. King Charles III and family were somber as they followed the Queen’s coffin down from Westminster Hall to the Westminster Abbey chapel. With the new monarch was wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Catherine, Princess Of Wales, and Meghan Markle. Also there were the Queen’s other children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with their families.

