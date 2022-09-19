Tom Felton, Josh Gad, & More Stars Watching Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral & Getting Emotional

People from all walks of life have been honoring Queen Elizabeth II since her death. Celebrities around the world were touched as they watched the monarch get laid to rest on Monday, Sep. 19, 2022. Stars from the U.K. and beyond shared their memories online during her funeral procession.

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton paid tribute to The Queen on his Instagram. He shared an image of the monarch’s final portrait and wrote, “Thank you for your example, duty to service & love of animals. I’m extremely proud to call myself British. Thank you ma’am – rest well.”

Another Brit who honored the Queen was Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham. Posting a young photo of the British queen, she shared, “Thank you for your unyielding service Ma’am. A role you never asked for, honoured to the very end but two days before your gentle passing. May you rest in everlasting peace with your beloved.” Ending with respect to the sorverign, she wrote, “Long live The King.”

Josh Gad couldn’t help but get emotional while watching the service online. After learning about the Queen’s personal piper, tasked to wake her up every morning, he tweeted, “Okay, the Bagpipes got me” with three teary emojis.

.@RobinRoberts tells a heartwarming story about meeting Queen Elizabeth II, with first lady Laura Bush's help, and telling her that her grandmother was at her coronation in England in 1953. "She puts you at such ease." https://t.co/GDOFn1frZn pic.twitter.com/olqZSQdRuF — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 19, 2022

Robin Roberts remembered meeting Queen Elizabeth II with first lady Laura Bush’s help in 2007. After recounting how much it meant for her own grandmother to attend the Queen’s 1953 coronation, Robin said she shared a special moment with the monarch. “Those blue eyes lock in on you and there’s nothing that matters in the world,” she remembered, later adding, “She puts you at such ease.”

The Queen’s funeral took place 11 days after her death on Sept. 8, 2022. King Charles III and family were somber as they followed the Queen’s coffin down from Westminster Hall to the Westminster Abbey chapel. With the new monarch was wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Catherine, Princess Of Wales, and Meghan Markle. Also there were the Queen’s other children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with their families.