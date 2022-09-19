Sarah Ferguson Joins Daughters Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie At Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Sarah Ferguson said her final goodbye to the beloved Queen Elizabeth II during the late monarch’s state funeral service on September 19. The 62-year-old donned a black outfit, a black fascinator, and black gloves for the funeral. She walked into Westminster Abbey with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, and Viscount Severn.

Sarah joined her ex Prince Andrew in looking at floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. This was the first time Fergie had been seen with members of the royal family since the Queen’s death. The monarch passed away peacefully on September 8 at the age of 96.

After hearing the news of the Queen’s passing, Fergie posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen,” she began. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years. She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.”

The Duchess of York continued, “To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express.”

Prince Andrew and Sarah married in July 1986. They have two daughters together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The couple separated in 1992 and officially divorced in 1996. Over the years, Fergie has not been included in some of the royal family events, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. However, she did attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

Despite her split from Prince Andrew, the exes have remained close over the years. Since Prince Andrew has had to resign from royal life because of his connections with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Fergie has defended her ex. “And, you know, I will stand very firmly by Andrew … a very good and kind man and that’s what I believe,” she told Times Radio.

In the wake of the Queen’s death, her beloved corgis will now be living with the Duke and Duchess of York. Fergie and the Queen reportedly “bonded” over their love of dog-walking and horse-riding, according to CNN.