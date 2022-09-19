Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Bid Farewell To Queen Elizabeth II At Her Funeral

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, arrived for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19 alongside close family. The couple, donning all black in mourning, walked into Westminster Abbey with Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Sarah Ferguson, and Lady Louise Windsor. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo celebrated daughter Sienna Elizabeth’s first birthday the day before the Queen’s funeral.

In the days leading up to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo attended several events in honor of the monarch. Princess Beatrice joined her father Prince Andrew, sister Princess Eugenie, and more in looking at the tributes and flowers left outside Balmoral Castle. Edoardo accompanied Princess Beatrice at the Queen’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo married in a private wedding in July 2020. Their wedding was originally scheduled to take place in May 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were able to attend. Princess Beatrice wore a stunning vintage gown that was loaned to her by her beloved grandmother.

She also wore Queen Mary’s diamond fringe tiara when she said “I do.” This was a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who wore the same tiara on her wedding day. The couple welcomed Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi in September 2021, with the little one’s middle name honoring her great-grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland. The monarch was 96 years old and had served as Queen of England for 70 years. Following the news of the Queen’s death, Edoardo shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours. What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” he began. “Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer. Rest in Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted.”