King Charles Sorrowfully Leads Procession To Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral With Both Sons

King Charles III was front and center at the grand farewell to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on September 19th. After over a week of national mourning, the monarch’s funeral took place in London, with the newly appointed King leading the royal family in remembrance of their matriarch.

The Queen Consort Camila arrived at the funeral with Princess Catherine and her children, Prince George & Princess Charlotte right behind, with King Charles led the processional from Westminster Hall with his siblings and sons. Upon entering the church, King Charles and Camila were first behind the Queen’s coffin, followed by Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children, followed then by Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, who did not bring their children to the service.

Queen Elizabeth II's casket is carried through Westminster Abbey as the Royal Family follows behind during state funeral. https://t.co/QRgtFpJiVJ pic.twitter.com/zB8wc2R4Bb — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2022

The week before, King Charles III was joined by his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and other members of the royal family as he walked behind the coffin during its first procession route to London’s Westminster Hall. The monarch lied in state there in the days leading up to the funeral, with mourners lining up and waiting hours, even days, to see the coffin and pay their respects.

As for Charles, he has paid homage to his late mother numerous times since her passing, but during his first public statement, he made perhaps his most heartfelt tribute to her to date. “To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear lady. I want simply to say this: ‘Thank you,’” he said in his address. “Your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”