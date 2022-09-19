Kanye West Offered To Help Renovate Kim Kardashian’s New $70M Malibu House

Kanye West, 45, has generously offered to help Kim Kardashian renovate her newly purchased $70 million beach house in Malibu. But the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, has her reasons for handling the project solo. A few sources close to the former couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the reality star feels about the “Gold Digger” rapper’s thoughtful gesture.

“Kanye has offered to help Kim renovate but she feels like handling things on her own,” one insider said. “Other than the house next door to her Hidden Hills property, this is the first home she’s purchased on her own since the split and she wants to be totally hands on with decorating and everything. As much as she appreciates the gesture, she’d prefer to handle this alone.”

“Kanye is happy for Kim that she also found a place in Malibu,” the pal stated after the Yeezy founder purchased his own $57.3 million property in the upscale beach community in September 2021. “Even though it’s a short distance from their other homes in Calabasas, it really does feel like a world away being there. Living on the ocean is so peaceful and he thinks it will be wonderful for the kids. There’s still enough privacy and distance between them that it would never be an issue of too close for comfort.”

A second friend close to the SKIMS founder explained, “When Kim decided that it was time to buy another home in California, she knew that she had to buy a property in Malibu. She was looking around for quite some time and wanted a place that offered privacy and security.”

“She consulted Kanye before buying the property because she wanted him to know that the deal was taking place. Kanye and Kim have been able to meet in the middle lately when it comes to decisions about their kids, and this has made things so much easier. Most important to them is that their children know how much they are loved by both parents. This purchase truly shows unity, and the house is pretty much perfect as is. She is looking forward to summers there for sure,” the source added.

As we previously reported, the mother-of-four dropped some serious cash on the upscale estate one year after filing from divorce from the fashion designer. Kim’s luxurious abode has four bedrooms plus 5.5 bathrooms, as well as incredible views from all angles. The home also features a huge pool and stunning landscape throughout the backyard. Meanwhile, Kanye still has not completed the work he plans to do on his Malibu mansion, which was gutted during the remodeling process over the summer.