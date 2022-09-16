Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In Plunging Bikini Top & High-Waisted Orange Pants While Out In LA

If there’s one thing for sure about Alessandra Ambrosio, it is that she loves to rock sexy bikinis and that’s exactly what she did while out shopping in Santa Monica on Sept. 15. The 41-year-old model chose to wear a tiny brown bikini top as a shirt, styled with high-waisted ombre orange and yellow baggy pants.

Alessandra’s brown bikini top featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage while her tiny waist and toned abs were on full display. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, baggy wide-leg pants that were a bright yellow and orange ombre hue. Cinched around her tiny waist was a thick belt and she topped her look off with a white blazer, a brown leather purse, round orange sunglasses, and tan flat sandals.

Alessandra has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately, especially considering she was in NYC for New York Fashion Week last week. One of our favorite looks from her was a super cropped, tan and black turtleneck knit sweater crop top that ended just below her chest.

She put her entire toned stomach on display and styled the top with an extremely short, low-rise Alexander Wang Raver Denim Skort. On top of her crop top she threw on a baggy white button-down shirt and she accessorized with a pair of massive Melinda Maria Gigi 3 Hoops Earrings, a black leather belt, pointed-toe black leather pumps with black socks underneath, and black rectangle sunglasses.

Aside from this look, she stepped out the day before looking gorgeous and elegant in a neon green halter-neck Alexander McQueen Ruched Maxi Dress with a thigh-high slit on the front of the skirt. She tied her look together with a pair of Femme Donatella Mules in Lime, L’atelier Nawbar jewelry and an emerald Lala Lexa Victoria Clutch.