Alessandra Ambrosio Slays In Plunging Cutout Green Bikini In Montenegro: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Montenegro. The 41-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a bright green cutout bikini while swimming in the ocean.

Alessandra posted the two photos with the caption, “Aqua marine!!!” while wearing the green GAL Floripa bikini. The two-piece featured a plunging straight-across top with spaghetti straps and a massive cutout on the chest that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms.

Alessandra accessorized her look with a pair of round reflective sunglasses ad a beaded choker necklace. As for her glam, she had her long brown hair down and parted in the middle while straight and down.

Aside from these sexy photos, Alessandra posted another slideshow of herself rocking the same bikini on the beach with the caption, “In my element.” In the photos, she rocked the sexy two-piece with a bright patterned sheer kimono on top, a tan straw sun hat, and an ankle bracelet.

Alessandra has been wearing a slew of bikinis this summer and each one is better than the next. Another one of our favorites was her neon triangle bikini that she wore with a trucker hat while on the beach in Malibu. She rocked a triangle top with low-rise matching bottoms that were super cheeky, showing off her toned legs.

The supermodel accessorized with a bright yellow Port Sandz California Love Hat and a Jacquie Aiche Graduated Faceted Heishi Opal Beaded Necklace. Later that day, she covered up with a pair of low-rise Soffe Teeny Tiny Shorts in Vivid Blue and a Mizuno Arm Sleeve.