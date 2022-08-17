Alessandra Ambrosio Slays In Plunging Cutout Green Bikini In Montenegro: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny green bikini with a plunging cutout neckline while in the ocean in Montenegro.

By:
August 17, 2022 12:50PM EDT
alessandra ambrosio
View gallery
Bella Hadid rocked an eye-catching burnt orange one piece swimsuit on the beach in St Barts over the weekend. The stunning brunette looked elegant as she sipped on a martini and cooled off with a dip in the ocean as kicked back with pal Jordan Barrett during vacation. Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5134289 081219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Norway Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Irina Shayk photographed in green bikini in ibiza whilst taking a swim with a large group of friends who were celebrating friend Riccardo Tisci's birthday at hotel resort Six Senses. 04 Aug 2022 Pictured: Irina Shayk. Photo credit: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA883852_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Alessandra Ambrosio poses for pictures with a friend while playing beach volleyball in Malibu. Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio BACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Alessandra Ambrosio is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Montenegro. The 41-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a bright green cutout bikini while swimming in the ocean.

Alessandra posted the two photos with the caption, “Aqua marine!!!” while wearing the green GAL Floripa bikini. The two-piece featured a plunging straight-across top with spaghetti straps and a massive cutout on the chest that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms.

Alessandra accessorized her look with a pair of round reflective sunglasses ad a beaded choker necklace. As for her glam, she had her long brown hair down and parted in the middle while straight and down.

Aside from these sexy photos, Alessandra posted another slideshow of herself rocking the same bikini on the beach with the caption, “In my element.” In the photos, she rocked the sexy two-piece with a bright patterned sheer kimono on top, a tan straw sun hat, and an ankle bracelet.

Alessandra has been wearing a slew of bikinis this summer and each one is better than the next. Another one of our favorites was her neon triangle bikini that she wore with a trucker hat while on the beach in Malibu. She rocked a triangle top with low-rise matching bottoms that were super cheeky, showing off her toned legs.

The supermodel accessorized with a bright yellow Port Sandz California Love Hat and a Jacquie Aiche Graduated Faceted Heishi Opal Beaded Necklace. Later that day, she covered up with a pair of low-rise Soffe Teeny Tiny Shorts in Vivid Blue and a Mizuno Arm Sleeve.

More From Our Partners

ad