Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, Shows Off Backside While Lounging In Red String Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated Labor Day weekend in Santa Monica, Calif. by relaxing poolside in a sizzling red string bikini. The supermodel, 41, posted a series of photos on Instagram on Sept. 5 to show off her gorgeous bikini body, the first of which showed her lounging on a pool chair with her toned backside to the camera. The teeny bikini was accessorized with a straw hat, metal-rimmed sunglasses, a gold bangle, and a thin chain necklace with small charms on it. Alessandra smiled softly at the camera with a look of pure bliss and captioned it, “Holiday weekend,” with red heart, rainbow, and white flower emojis.

The next photo in her carousel showed her petting an adorable chocolate lab, while a third picture gave a sexy new angle of the stunning model. For the final picture, the Daddy’s Home actress changed into a stunning red kimono with a floral pattern. She posed with a funky filter over the photo in front of an outdoor dining area covered by a structure with a terracotta roof.

The seemingly relaxing weekend came after Alessandra returned to the states after making several appearances at this year’s Venice Film Festival. She opened up the star-studded event by attending the opening ceremony for the festival and the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s film, White Noise. She looked breathtaking in a pink chiffon gown by Italian designer Ermanno Scervino. The gorgeous gown featured flower details on the fitted bodice as well as on the clasp of her matching cape. She wore her hair in loose waves with a few front strands pinned in the back.

Alessandra then looked regal in a strapless blue gown by Alberta Ferretti for the premiere of the Mexican comedy Bardo. She styled her hair in simple waves to contrast the dress’ intricate embellishments and wore simple makeup as well, opting for a sexy smokey eye. “Just like a dream…” she captioned a photo of the elegant ensemble she shared on Instagram.

Although she certainly knows how to dress up, the Victoria’s Secret Angel seemingly lived most of her summer in a bathing suit. In mid-August, she shared a series of photos from her picturesque vacation in Montenegro, including a swimsuit shot of her enjoying the beautiful blue waters of the posh Dukley Hotel & Resort. Before that, she soaked up the sun in a fun one-piece in Ibiza.