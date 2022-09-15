Jason Momoa Shows Off Insane Head Tattoo In Honor Of His Hawaiian Heritage: Watch

Jason Momoa is proud of his Hawaiian heritage, and he proved it by debuting a tribal head tattoo on Sept. 14. Jason made the reveal on Instagram in a video where he congratulated Hawaiian Airlines on being able to travel to New Zealand again for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. As he boarded his fight, Jason took off his hat and turned to one side, where his hair was shaved off to reveal a tattoo that ran all the way down the left side of his head, from his forehead to his neck.

Earlier this month, Jason shocked fans when he shaved off his hair in order to spread awareness about the use of single use plastic. “We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas,” Jason explained, while sharing a video of the head shaving. “Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils, all of it.”

Based on his new tattoo video, it appears Jason only shaved the sides of his head, but it’s still a drastically different look from the full, long, curly locks that we’re used to seeing the actor sport! It’s been quite a year in the public eye for Jason, who announced that he had split from his wife and longtime partner, Lisa Bonet, in Jan. 2022. A few months after the breakup, Jason was linked to Eiza Gonzalez, although the two never confirmed the relationship themselves.

In mid-June, it was reported that Jason and Eiza had split after their brief fling. However, just over a month later, they looked quite cozy while riding on a motorcycle together. Ever since the summer, Jason and Eiza have been keeping their personal lives low-key, so the current status of their relationship is unclear. Meanwhile, Jason and Lisa have insisted that they plan to remain amicable for the sake of the two children they share together.