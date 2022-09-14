How Zendaya Feels About Boyfriend Tom Holland Missing Her Big Emmys Win

Zendaya made history during the 74th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama twice. Zendaya, 26, also became the first Black woman to take home the honor twice, making Sept. 12 a night that will go down in history…and one that her boyfriend, Tom Holland, wishes he didn’t miss. Tom, 26, was busy filming in NYC while the awards show was going down in LA, but before anyone worries, things are good between the lovers. “Tom is Zendaya’s biggest fan,” a Zendaya insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s so proud of her, and he was bummed he couldn’t be with her in LA for Emmy night.”

“But, she was totally fine with it,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “If anything, she encouraged him not to make the trip because she knows how demanding his shooting schedule is [for The Crowded Room] right now and for her, work is always the priority. And it’s not like they haven’t had time together — he visited her in Europe last month and then she was with him [in New York] for her birthday [Sept. 2]. And she was even able to visit him on-set last week.”

“They always figure out ways to see each other, no matter how busy they get,” the insider added. “And even when they are apart, they’re in constant contact, he’s super proud of her and the most supportive boyfriend.”

Zendaya revealed that she texted Tom first after her 2022 Emmy win. “I didn’t have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she’s here tonight, which is very special,” she said in an interview with E! News. “And I text[ed] my boyfriend.”

When she won the Emmy for her role as Rue — a teenager struggling to overcome opioid addiction — on Euphoria, she thanked the show’s cast and crew for helping her deliver the award-winning performance. “Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much,” she said. Zendaya went on to say that her “greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people,” citing those who shared their own stories of addiction with her.

“Anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like a Rue, I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,” she said during her acceptance speech. “So, thank you very much.”