Sophie Turner Stuns In Feather Dress With Joe Jonas For 1st Red Carpet 2 Months After Baby No. 2

Sophie Turner officially made her first public appearance since giving birth to her second child and she looked absolutely stunning in a feathered dress. The 26-year-old attended the premiere of Devotion at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 12, with her husband, Joe Jonas, who stars in the movie. For the event, Sophie wore a bright-colored feather dress with spaghetti straps while her red hair was down in curls.

Sophie gave birth to a baby girl back in July and for her first public appearance since, she absolutely slayed. Sophie’s dress was sleek and fitted while massive feathers lined the entire sheath. She looked like a mermaid in the dress, especially because her bright red hair was down and parted in the middle in voluminous beach waves. An orange smokey eye, a glossy red lip, and a pair of Louis Vuitton B Blossom Earrings completed her look.

As for Joe, he looked as handsome as ever in a black velvet blazer with nothing underneath, revealing his bare chest. Fastened in the middle of his blazer was a diamond brooch and he styled the jacket with straight-leg, baggy black trousers, and square-toe, black patent leather dress shoes.

When Sophie isn’t dressed to the nines, she is sally out and about in more casual clothes. Just the other day, she was walking around NYC when she wore a skintight gray maxi dress with thin straps styled with black Adidas Samba Vegan Shoes, chunky black socks, a Louis Vuitton Pochette Twist Bag, and oversized Thierry Lasry Victimy Sunglasses.