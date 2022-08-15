Joe Jonas Enjoys Birthday Lunch With His Girls Sophie Turner & Daughter Willa, 2: Family Photos

What better way to spend a birthday than lunch in Miami with your wife and daughter? Joe Jonas did just that the day before he turned 33.

By:
August 15, 2022 12:11PM EDT
Joe Jonas
View gallery
Beverly Hills, CA - The Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe, Kevin and little brother Frankie (Bonus Jonas) dine with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner step out for lunch in Miami. 14 Aug 2022 Pictured: Joe Jonas; Sophie Turner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA886672_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are sharing their Saturday evening with friends Spencer Neville and Daren Kagasoff as we catch the couple grabbing lunch at Mandolin in the Miami Design District after shopping in Downtown Miami. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Mega

Joe Jonas is the birthday boy! The “Cake By The Ocean” singer turned 33 on Monday, August 15 and celebrated in Miami, Florida over the weekend. On Sunday, Joe went out to lunch with his wife Sophie Turner, 26, and their daughter Willa, who turned 2 in July. The couple didn’t bring their newborn daughter who was born earlier this summer.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner with their daughter Willa in Miami (Photo: Mega)

Joe wore a green button up shirt over a white tank with tan shorts and a pair of white sneakers for the lunch date. He sported black sunglasses and wore a bead necklace around his neck. The Jonas Brothers singer carried a backpack in his hand and walked beside his wife, who cradled baby Willa in her arms.

Sophie dressed casual in a black shirt with green sleeves and a pair of black shorts. The Game of Thrones star also rocked a pair of bright green slippers and sunglasses. Baby Willa looked adorable in a colorful dress and little shoes. She held onto a stuffed animal as she hung out in her mothers arms.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner with their daughter Willa in Miami (Photo: Mega)

Sophie and Joe happily announced the birth of their new daughter through their rep on July 14. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the rep told People about the thrilling news. A few days later, Joe shared a sweet tribute to his beautiful wife on Instagram with a glimpse at some of their most memorable moments, including their wedding night. “Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your ❤️ story,” Joe captioned the sweet post.

The famous couple is pretty private about their personal lives and they’ve still never shared any footage of their children on social media. They are photographed pretty often in public, though, which gives fans a glimpse into their lives. Sophie and Joe are usually on strolls either together or with Willa. They always look so happy together and exemplify the image of a gorgeous family.

More From Our Partners

ad