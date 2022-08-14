Sophie Turner Rocks White Crop Top & Pants Out With Joe Jonas 1 Month After Giving Birth

Sophie Turner, 26, turned heads on Aug. 13, when she enjoyed a summer outing in Miami, FL just weeks after she gave birth. The actress and her husband, Joe Jonas, 32, were photographed getting out of a car before enjoying a stroll in the sunny weather and she showed off her post-baby body in a long-sleeved white crop top and matching pants. She also wore brown heeled sandals and had her long red hair down as she topped the look off with sunglasses.

Joe also looked stylish in an open white button-down short-sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans, and black sneakers. He also wore sunglasses and a necklace as he stayed close to his wife. The lovebirds were joined by two other people who talked to them throughout the walk.

Sophie and Joe’s latest outing comes after they happily announced the birth of their new daughter through their rep. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the rep told People about the thrilling news. Their new bundle of joy joins their two-year-old daughter Willa.

When Sophie and Joe aren’t getting attention for their outings or family additions, they’re doing so in their successful careers. The British beauty made a lasting impression with her role on Game of Thrones from 2011 until 2019, and was most recently seen in the 2022 miniseries, The Staircase. Joe, of course, has had success with his two brothers in their band, Jonas Brothers, over the years. He also released a solo album and has been filming the upcoming film, Devotion.

With their respected work and loving marriage, Sophie and Joe have been one of the most admirable couples in Hollywood. They married on May 1, 2019 and continue to share adorable moments together in pics and videos on social media. From celebrating birthdays and anniversaries, to giving each other encouragement during important opportunities, these two are always endearing to see!