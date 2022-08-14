Sophie Turner Rocks White Crop Top & Pants Out With Joe Jonas 1 Month After Giving Birth

Sophie Turner showed off her toned post-baby body as she got out of a car before going on a stroll with Joe Jonas during the Miami outing.

August 14, 2022 2:55PM EDT
Beverly Hills, CA - The Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe, Kevin and little brother Frankie (Bonus Jonas) dine with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are sharing their Saturday evening with friends Spencer Neville and Daren Kagasoff as we catch the couple grabbing lunch at Mandolin in the Miami Design District after shopping in Downtown Miami. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel while they were waiting for their Limo to take them to lunch nearby on Sunset Blvd. We catch Joe with "Ridley's Bizarre Facts Card Game" in his hand. The dad-to-be was rocking a cool black nail art manicure design. Pictured: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: VAEM / BACKGRID

Sophie Turner, 26, turned heads on Aug. 13, when she enjoyed a summer outing in Miami, FL just weeks after she gave birth. The actress and her husband, Joe Jonas, 32, were photographed getting out of a car before enjoying a stroll in the sunny weather and she showed off her post-baby body in a long-sleeved white crop top and matching pants. She also wore brown heeled sandals and had her long red hair down as she topped the look off with sunglasses.

Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner during her latest outing. (VAEM / BACKGRID)

Joe also looked stylish in an open white button-down short-sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans, and black sneakers. He also wore sunglasses and a necklace as he stayed close to his wife. The lovebirds were joined by two other people who talked to them throughout the walk.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner enjoying their stroll. (VAEM / BACKGRID)

Sophie and Joe’s latest outing comes after they happily announced the birth of their new daughter through their rep. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the rep told People about the thrilling news. Their new bundle of joy joins their two-year-old daughter Willa.

When Sophie and Joe aren’t getting attention for their outings or family additions, they’re doing so in their successful careers. The British beauty made a lasting impression with her role on Game of Thrones from 2011 until 2019, and was most recently seen in the 2022 miniseries, The Staircase. Joe, of course, has had success with his two brothers in their band, Jonas Brothers, over the years. He also released a solo album and has been filming the upcoming film, Devotion.

With their respected work and loving marriage, Sophie and Joe have been one of the most admirable couples in Hollywood. They married on May 1, 2019 and continue to share adorable moments together in pics and videos on social media. From celebrating birthdays and anniversaries, to giving each other encouragement during important opportunities, these two are always endearing to see!

