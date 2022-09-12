Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Unite To Bring Benson & Stabler To The Emmys

There’s not a duo in Hollywood quite like Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. The Law & Order universe stars walked the Emmys carpet together, giving Benson and Stabler fans all the feels.

Mariska looked stunning in a black sequin gown with a thigh-high slit on the Emmys carpet. Her hair was styled in glamorous waves for TV’s biggest night. Christopher was on her arm in a dashing tuxedo.

Naturally, these best friends had a blast on the Emmys carpet. Christopher stepped out onto the carpet solo before allowing Mariska to make her grand entrance. They sweetly shared laughs and posed for photos together. Mariska and Christopher sat side-by-side at their table for the ceremony.

During the show, Mariska and Chris presented the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. They had a fun bit as they presented when someone “stole” an Emmy. They successfully got the Emmy, and Chris was ready to hand it over to Mariska when she quipped, “Oh, I’m good. I have two.”

Mariska and Christopher were asked by E! carpet correspondent Loni Love about whether or not Benson and Stabler will ever get together. The duo didn’t confirm anything, but they also didn’t deny it either. But there’s one thing you can’t deny — their chemistry!

These two have been friends for over 25 years, and their chemistry remains effortless. “It’s effortless, and it’s weird, and I always look at it as some sort of gift,” Mariska told PEOPLE & EW’s Red Carpet pre-show. “So much of it has to do with our shared sense of humor, shared perspective, our now history.”

Two days before the Emmys, Christopher posted a photo of himself with Mariska as they headed out on a plane to Los Angeles. “Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady. We became friends,” Christopher captioned the Instagram photo.

Partners in crime Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni arrive at the #Emmys https://t.co/nxFB6EXDb2 pic.twitter.com/XxSSnOTibM — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2022

The Law & Order: SVU star and Organized Crime star are gearing up for the season premieres of their shows. NBC will be kicking off with an epic premiere event, bringing the casts of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime together for the first time. The premiere event will intertwine the 3 shows into a singular and all-encompassing three-hour story. This all goes down on September 22.