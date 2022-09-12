Kourtney Kardashian, Shawn Mendes & More Stars Decked Out In Tommy Hilfiger At His NYC Show

Stars including Kourtney Kardashian, Shawn Mendes, Travis Barker & more attended the Tommy Hilfiger show during NYFW & the outfits were amazing.

September 12, 2022
kourtney kardashian
Janet Jackson, second from right, takes a seat during designer Christian Siriano's show at Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 202,2 in New York Fashion Christian Siriano, New York, United States - 08 Sep 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Tommy Factory show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2022
Shawn Mendes Tommy Factory show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2022
New York Fashion Week is in full swing and a slew of A-list celebrities attended the Tommy Hilfiger show on Sept. 11, looking fabulous. In attendance at the show were Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker, Shawn Mendes, Kris Jenner, and so many more. Kourtney looked stunning when she wore a skintight denim jumpsuit while Shawn wore a sleeveless knit sweater and baggy pants.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker looked amazing at the Tommy Hilfiger show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Kourtney looked fabulous in her dark blue, skintight denim one-piece that featured long sleeves and a long zipper that went all the way down the bodice of the jumpsuit. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, black leather gloves, a black purse, EÉRA jewelry, and black square sunglasses.

Shawn Mendes attended the show wearing a sleeveless, white chunky knit sweater vest with baggy black pants. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)
Kris Jenner wore a silk red, white & blue two-piece featuring a button-down shirt & matching trousers. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

As for her hubby, Travis rocked a massively puffy floor-length jacket with a red white, and blue pattern all over it. The hooded jacket looked more like a sleeping bag and he chose to go shirtless underneath the coat, wearing just a pair of black trousers and a tiny pair of black sunglasses. Later on in the night, Travis closed out the finale while performing shirtless on the drums.

Travis Barker & his daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, looked amazing in baggy outfits at the Tommy Hilfiger show. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

The entire show was “see now, buy now,” so viewers were able to buy the entire collection on the brand’s website, as it was debuting. Kourtney’s mom, Kris, looked stunning when she donned a red, white, and blue patterned silk two-piece set. The silky set featured a long-sleeve button-down shirt with matching straight-leg pants. She accessorized with a crossbody purse, black leather gloves, and pointed-toe white leather heeled booties.

Kate Moss showed off her long legs in a denim button-down shirt dress & over-the-knee black boots. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)
Lisa Rinna slayed this long-sleeve patterned mini dress with hip-high lace-up denim boots & a denim top hat. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Shawn looked as handsome as ever when he donned a sleeveless white chunky knit vest with a red and blue lined V-neckline. He styled the top with a pair of baggy black pants and white slip-on sneakers. Also in attendance was model, Kate Moss, who showed off her long, toned legs in a denim button-down shirt dress. She cinched in her waist with a red, white, and blue braided belt and added a pair of black leather over-the-knee slouchy boots.

