Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Crop Top As She Supports Travis Barker At Taylor Hawkins Memorial Show

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sneak peak of her look for the star-studded London tribute show before Travis Barker performed 'The Pretender.'

By:
September 3, 2022 6:15PM EDT
Image Credit: ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian was on-hand to support her husband Travis Barker, who performed alongside the Foo Fighters to pay tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Poosh founder, 41, stunned in a cream colored ribbed crop top underneath a black leather jacket for the concert, which was held in London, England on Saturday, Sept. 3. She channeled the 90s with a black beret hat and wire frame sunglasses, keeping her spectacles low on her nose as she posed for the car selfie.

Travis took the stage alongside Dave Grohl and the rest of the legendary band as he performed “The Pretenders” for the emotional audience at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Blink 182 drummer, 46, was evidently emotional as he delivered the performance of a lifetime: towards the beginning of the song, he held his arms and drum sticks up in the air as he closed his eyes while Dave sang a few lines. He then continued on with his energetic performance, not missing a bit as he paid tribute to his late friend who passed in March.

Travis was one of many stars in an A-List rockstar line-up, including d Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Joshua Homme, Geddy Lee KeshaNile Rodgers, John Paul Jones, Brian May, Lars Ulrich, and Kesha. It was, however, Dave’s daughter Violet, 16, who truly stole the show as she sang two Jeff Buckley songs. There was barely a dry eye in the house (and on Twitter) as the talented teenager showed off her impeccable vocal range on the tracks, remembering her dad’s closest pal. Violet was backed by her dad, as well as Alain Johannes and Chris Chaney for the performances.

Kourtney Kardashian supported husband Travis Barker at Taylor Hawkins Memorial Concert in London on Sept. 3. (ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com)

Ahead of Violet taking the stage, Dave explained why Jeff Buckley songs meant so much to him and Taylor. “So over the years, Taylor Hawkins turned me onto so much music…He was a musicologist, he knew more about music than anyone I’ve ever met in my life,” Dave said to the crowd. “He constantly turned me onto albums I’d never heard before. One of them was Jeff Buckley’s Grace, which is a classic album. So tonight, seeing as we’re honouring the music that Taylor loved, we’re gonna play a couple of songs from Jeff Buckley’s Grace.”

