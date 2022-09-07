Kourtney Kardashian Looks Exactly Like Mom Kris Jenner In New Sustainable Fashion Campaign

If you wanted a peek at a timeline where Kris Jenner didn’t use her business mind to establish the Kardashian-Jenner empire and pursued life as a supermodel, look no further than the images christening Kourtney Kardashian Barker as the new ambassador for boohoo. Kourtney, 43, announced the launch of her new campaign with the sustainable fashion line on Tuesday (Sept. 6), and the Poosh founder showed where she gets her good looks from. When Kourt rocks short hair, she looks like the spitting image of Kris, 66, specifically with the white dress. One couldn’t be faulted for thinking Kris had landed the ambassador role, instead of her eldest daughter.

“When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Kourt said in a statement accompanying the partnership announcement. “Boohoo responded with excitement a desire to incorporate sustainable practices into our line. It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part.”

“There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made,” she added, “but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.” The first of the two Kardashian Barker x boohoo collections will include 46 pieces with prices that are “accessible to all,” per the announcement. The collection will also include BooHoo’s first foray into vintage wear.

“We are delighted to be working with Kourtney,” said Carol Kane, the Co-Founder and Executive Director for boohoo Group. “We all know there’s an environmental and social cost to producing clothes, but there are ways the fashion industry can be smarter. boohoo has taken the bold decision to listen to our customers when they tell us they want to make more sustainable choices, but that the jargon makes it hard to really understand what their options are.”