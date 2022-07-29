Kris Jenner Goes Makeup-Free To Share Her Very Own Skincare Routine: Video

Kris Jenner, 66, stripped down to her bare skin to show off her nighttime skincare routine with her eldest daughter Kim Kardashian‘s new skincare line, SKKN. “I just wanted to show you guys my routine,” Kris said at the top of the video, which Kim, 41, shared to her Instagram page on July 29. “I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing,” she continued before wiping away all her makeup with Kim’s creamy $43 cleanser. “What I love about this is it’s really light, but it just takes off all of the makeup,” the momager gushed.

After dabbing a wet and warm washcloth on her face, Kris went in with the “so light and really not too abrasive” exfoliator, which retails for $55. Next, she used Kim’s $45 toner and admitted she previously didn’t use toner in her everyday routine. SKKN’s $90 hyaluronic acid and vitamin C serums were next in Kris’ routine. She completed her six-step skincare regimen with Kim’s face cream, which sells for $85, the night oil, which costs $95, and the $75 eye cream. Before signing off, Kris pleaded with Kim to not get upset about how she utilizes the products. “I’m a little old school and Kim don’t get mad, but I do my eye cream last,” she smiled. Kim previously encouraged fans to use the eye cream before the face cream

Kris is rarely seen without makeup, so the video was a treat for fans and for those who needed a bit of guidance with Kim’s new line. Kris previously showed off her bare skin in a 2019 selfie, in which she showed off her “early morning” haircut.

View Related Gallery KarJenners Without Makeup: See Kim & Her Sisters Going Makeup-Free Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Reality Star and Makeup Mogul, Kim Kardashian and her Rapper Husband Kanye West keep it casual in sweat suits as they exit a dinner date at The Bungalow in Santa Monica. Kim made a rare decision to flaunt her natural beauty as she goes makeup free for the night. Kanye, meanwhile was seen wearing a brace on his left hand. The two A Listers made a swift exit to their car before being mobbed by paps. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Los Angeles, CA - Supermodel/entreprenuer/full-time mom, Kim Kardashian, arrives at her son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles alongside daughter North West. Kim and North sipped on hot beverages as they met up with Saint and his teammate before the kick-off. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kim, however, has happily shown off her natural skin plenty of times while promoting her brand, which launched in June. On July 25, for instance, Kim posed with a duck face as she applied SKKN’s Oil Drops to her makeup-free face. “Brighten, hydrate, and glow with the @SKKN Oil Drops,” the lawyer in training captioned the carousel of snapshots, which were all taken in a bathtub. Just days earlier, she gave a glimpse of her natural glow as she showed herself exfoliating her skin with the product from her SKKN line. “it’s a @SKKN kind of exfoliating morning,” she wrote in the caption of the video, in which she gave yet another kissy face.

Kim has also taken to the ‘gram to give fans a lesson on how to use most of her SKKN line in a single routine. On June 14, one week before SKKN officially launched, she showed fans how much makeup she wears in a “typical workday”, and proceeded to take it off with a product not from her line. Once her face was free of makeup, she went in with her cleanser and six of her other products.

Kim announced her skincare line on June 1 and gushed about it on Twitter. “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” she wrote. The line became available to the public on June 21.