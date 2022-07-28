Kim Kardashian Confesses To Laser Treatment To ‘Erase’ Wrinkles After Denying Botox

Kim Kardashian had light therapy recently, and she shared the process on camera with her 326 million followers via Instagram stories on Thursday! The SKKN maven, 41, brought us inside the session with Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, who carefully explained what happens during the cosmetic treatment, on July 28. The revelation comes after the reality TV icon repeatedly denied having Botox treatments or surgery. Kim was all business as she reclined on a medical chair while wearing a posh white bathrobe and a numbing skin cream, as she listened to Dr. Ghavami explain the process.

“So Kim’s here to continue her skin journey,” he explained to her followers in the video. “As we get a little bit older, we get in some sun, our skin develops different pigmentations, so you get all sorts of different skin tones and colors and textures.” Kim captioned the video, pointing out that she was having more than one treatment during the session — Moxi & Broadband Light & Sciton’s Moxi Laser. The light therapy treatments help eliminate wrinkles and age spots, they revealed.

Kim, who has her own skincare line, is clearly an authority on perfect skin. While she has admitted to being diagnosed with psoriasis, that revelation ignited her current passion for skincare. “What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it,” Kim said in a press release in June, per Harper’s Bazaar. “Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise—and I knew I had to share my learnings.”

The result is an exclusive nine-piece skincare set she calls SKKN BY KIM. The entire line includes a specially formulated cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, face cream, eye cream, vitamin C oil drops, and hydrating night oil. Kim took to Instagram just days ago to share how she applies the drops with a sexy collection of makeup free bathtub pics. “Brighten, hydrate, and glow with the @SKKN Oil Drops,” she captioned the July 25 post, in which she was seen submerging herself completely in water.