The Weeknd Cancels L.A. Show 3 Songs In & Says He 'Can't Give You The Concert I Want To Give You': Watch

The Weeknd apologized to a cheering Los Angeles crowd at SoFi Stadium after revealing he lost his voice and would have another show again 'real soon.'

September 4, 2022 11:05AM EDT
The Weeknd
The Weeknd, 32, just started his second sold out show on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday night, when he had to cancel it because he lost his voice. The singer was on the edge of tears when he walked out on stage to tell the roaring crowd he couldn’t go on because he couldn’t “give” them “the concert” he wanted to give them. He apologized and explained he wanted to come out and tell the audience directly instead of leaving and taking it to social media.

He also explained he was going to “make sure everybody gets their money back” and that he would “do a show real soon” for them. “I’m so sorry, I love you guys so much,” he went on before admitting, “You know how much this kills me right now.” The crowd seemed to support his emotional speech and decision by cheering him on as he thanked them and shared love once more before leaving the stage.

It’s unclear exactly how The Weeknd blew out his vocal cords during the show, but he later took to social media to further explain when it happened. “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date,” he wrote.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd during a previous performance. (Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The Weeknd’s cancellation of the second L.A. show comes after the tour was postponed twice due to the COVID pandemic. He has an extensive schedule coming up with many more stops in placed all over the world, including Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, but he seems to definitely want to make up Saturday night’s show ASAP.

Ironically, just a couple of weeks ago, The Weeknd’s voice was also in the headlines, but for a different reason. After a clip of the talented artist meeting a fan backstage went viral, some social media users couldn’t help but comment on the way his speaking voice sounded and admitted it was soothing, but very different than they imagined. “That’s what he sounds like? I would’ve never thought,” one Twitter user wrote about the clip. “His voice is SO beautiful, I would literally faint if he talked to me with this much enthusiasm, ugh he’s so amazing,” another shared.

