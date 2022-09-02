Bethenny Frankel Calls Meghan Markle ‘Sanctimonious’ For Not Moving on From Royal Fallout

Bethenny Frankel likely won’t be tuning in to future episodes of Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes. The former Real Housewives of New York star didn’t hold back when voicing her opinion on the Duchess of Sussex in the latest episode of her podcast Just B, released on Thursday, September 1. Bethenny, 51, accused Meghan, 41, of “talking down” to people, and she doesn’t feel that she should keep focusing on the royal family after she and Prince Harry stepped down from senior roles.

While explaining that she recognized that Meghan was a “polarizing” person, Bethenny got into some of the issues that some people take with her, including that early on in her career she was on Deal or No Deal and Suits, before becoming a duchess. “It’s also okay to marry someone and become a duchess, like, good for you. Yay. Every little girl wants to be a princess, and you got to be a duchess,” she said.

Overall, Bethenny explained that she’s not a fan of the way the Duchess of Sussex has tried to spread her message. “The bottom line is: I think people don’t like Meghan Markle, because I think she talks down to other people. I think she’s sanctimonious. I think there’s this subtext of elevation. She’s up there. We’re down here. She just has institutional knowledge on life and has experienced more than any of us,” she said. “She’s very self-important, and she’s very much like a housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant.”

The RHONY alum went on to explain that she felt like continued reflections and discussions of the royal family and racism in it aren’t “relatable” to most people. Despite saying that she felt it was good to point out racism, she advised Meghan to look to new issues rather than Royals. “It is your husband’s family, and you keep beating the same storyline. You want to be a voice for change, a woman for female empowerment to talk about racism and how unacceptable it is, what it’s like to be a woman of color. So do that, do that in the future. Why do we keep—in these nuanced and subtle ways—keep referencing things that happened in the past with this one family that doesn’t reflect most of the world? It’s not relatable,” she said. “When you leave the royal family, leave the royal family. It’s behind you.”

Ultimately, Bethenny summed it up to say that she took issue with the “messaging” rather than the message itself. While the reality star may not find Meghan “relatable,” a bunch of people were clearly interested to hear what she’s had to say on her Archetypes podcast, making the debut episode go to number one! An insider even revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Harry organized a toast to celebrate the show’s success.