‘Life By Ella’ Sneak Peek: Ella Gets Her ‘Wish’ Granted & Meets Hayley Kiyoko

“I just… I wanted this wish so badly. But ever since I got it, I’ve been miserable,” Ella tells Hayley Kiyoko in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new series Life By Ella. An assistant cuts in trying to end the conversation. Hayley wants to hear what Ella has to say.

Ella explains to the singer that her friend Gavin was “supposed to be here with me tonight,” but he’s stuck in a hospital room and can’t have visitors. “It’s not just Gavin. There’s a whole ward of kids just like him,” Ella continues. “That’s why I didn’t want to come today. I just… I couldn’t stand the thought of having this great night with you when there were other kids that couldn’t.”

Hayley responds, “That’s a lot for you to carry. But you’re here. What changed your mind?” Ella replies, “I was reminded that not everyone gets the chance to do things like this. Not everyone gets their wish, so I’m not going to waste mine. But I need to make it mean something.”

The assistant attempts to end Hayley and Ella’s talk again, but Hayley stops her. “For this, I have all the time in the world,” Hayley says.

Life By Ella is Apple TV+’s newest upcoming series for tweens and teens. The series follows Ella who is newly recovered from cancer treatments and focused on making every day count. In this episode, Ella gets her wish granted from “Lucky Dream” for a concert and a backstage pass to one of Hayley’s shows. When Ella’s friends at the hospital can’t join her, she decides to find a way to share some of her wish with them.

The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant, Artyon Celestine, and Vanessa Carrasco, with an ensemble cast including Kevin Rahm, Mary Faber, Aidan Wallace, Kunal Dudheker, and Maya Lynne Robinson. Life By Ella will premiere globally September 2 on Apple TV+.