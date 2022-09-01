Jennifer Lopez Reveals Golden Gown She Wore To Rehearsal Dinner: Photo

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: Jennifer Lopez has revealed her rehearsal dinner look for her wedding to Ben Affleck. The 53-year-old superstar looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she attended the rehearsal dinner wearing a stunning gold gown, per her OnTheJLo newsletter released on Thursday, Sept. 1. The dress was long and elegant, and featured a halter neckline with a deep V cut. She accessorized with a matching gold bracelet and rings, along with towering gold open-toe high heels. The Bronx native chose to wear her gorgeous long locks down in loose waves for the romantic evening.

In the newsletter, Jennifer wrote about her and Ben’s thoughts the night before they walked down the aisle, saying they poked fun at themselves for having another go at marriage at their age. “Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age. We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense,” she began, with her heart clearly full and happy. Ben, 50, was previously married to 13 Going on 30 star Jennifer Garner and had three kids with her: daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son, Samuel, 10. Jennifer was previously hitched to Marc Anthony and shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with him. She also walked down the aisle twice before Marc.

The “On the Floor” singer continued, “I had recently read something Rainer Marie Rilke wrote in ‘Letters to a Young Poet’ about love. He said one has to be ready for love. ‘For one human to love another is the most difficult task. It is the work for which all other work is merely preparation.’ Being able to love someone so that you want to be better for them and make them happy, because giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it, is true sublime adult love.”

Jennifer concluded her note about her last night as an unmarried woman by alluding to the “youthful impatience” she and Ben had when they were first a couple in the early 2000s. As fans know, the newlyweds go way back. They met on the set of Gigli in 2001, but J. Lo was married to Cris Judd. Jen and Ben then starred as husband in wife in Jersey Girl, and sparks flew. They quickly became the “it” couple of Hollywood and were engaged by Nov. 2002. Sadly, by Jan. 2004, before Jersey Girl debuted, their engagement was over.

However, after Jennifer and fiancé Alex Rodriguez broke up in 2020, Ben quickly came back into his former lover’s life. The rest, as they say, is history.