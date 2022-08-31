‘MAFS’ Preview: Miguel Admits He’s Started To Question His Marriage To Lindy

Miguel’s friend, Steve, sits down and wants to have an “honest moment” with Miguel in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 31 episode of Married At First Sight. Steve brings up the housewarming party and a conversation he had with Lindy that’s concerned him.

Steve admits that Lindy “got pretty emotional” when talking about not having healthcare at the party. “It definitely turned us off,” Steve says. He was trying to get to know Lindy, and this just came out of left field. Miguel reveals that he felt the same way.

Miguel is “so glad’ that Steve said something because he felt the same way. “To be honest, it turned me off to the point where I started questioning who did I actually marry. Who is Lindy?” Miguel says.

Steve wonders when the other shoe is going to drop with Lindy, and he thought that’s what the housewarming party conversation was initially. He knows the conversation is a “big deal” but is curious about if this is something they work through.

“I confronted her as such, and she reassured me…” Miguel says. He reveals that Lindy apologized and said it was a slip-up. Steve then asks if Miguel has turned off his red flag detector with Lindy. Miguel hesitates for a moment. “I want to say no — that I’m not turning off my red flag detector — but to your point, who am I to say? Maybe I am,” Miguel confesses. However, Miguel doesn’t seem too concerned about this whole situation.

Miguel and Lindy are one of the season 15 couples on Married At First Sight. At the beginning of the season, Lindy was ready for a committed relationship after becoming frustrated with the dating process. Miguel, a medical writer, is determined to find out whether love is dictated by fate or can be manufactured. Married At First Sight season 17 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.