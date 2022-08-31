Diddy & Dr. Dre Team Up In The Studio 8 Years After Feud: ‘Dream Come True’

Moving on! Dr. Dre and Diddy had a joyous studio session, where it appeared the pair had buried the hatchet from their 2014 beef. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, shared a photo the day after the session on Tuesday, August 30. The two influential hip-hop stars looked like they were in great spirits as they got in the lab at worked on some new tracks together. Diddy, 52, had nothing but high praise for Dre, 57, as he spoke about the chance of them working together as a career highlight. “Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard Dr. Dre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be,” he wrote in his caption.

Photo by: Armen Keleshian

The photos showed the two rapper-producers seated behind a mixing board, and they both looked like they were having a blast, as Dre leaned over and gave Diddy guidance. The “Gotta Move On” rapper called Dre a “genius” and revealed that The Chronic mastermind “coached [him] through vocals.”

Diddy seemed incredibly gracious to get to take a peak into Dre’s process and see just what makes the producer tick. “He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up!” he wrote. “But it was a great experience and I thank God for it. I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero.”

The reunion came so many years after Dre and Diddy’s falling out. The pair appear to have stopped talking after Diddy tipped off famed record exec Jimmy Iovine that Dre had leaked news of a $3.2 billion deal for Apple to buy Beats during a video singer Tyrese Gibson had posted on Facebook, per Hip Hop DX. The leak reportedly led to Apple deciding to reduce its offer by $200 million.

The rap icons seemingly have not mentioned any hard feelings between each other, but the two famed producers appeared to have distanced themselves from each other since then. Despite the distance, Diddy clearly maintained a high level of respect for “The Next Episode” rapper.