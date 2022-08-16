Eminem, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Tease Potential New Song Together With Studio Photo

Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg might be up to something musical! The rap icons got together in a recording studio in an unspecified location for a photo shared by Eminem on Instagram, which he captioned, “just a few bros.. hangin out.” In the snapshot, Dre, 57, Eminem, 49, and Snoop, 50, posed together in front of recording equipment in a dimly lit wooden studio. Dre, who wore all black, had a large grin on his face and Snoop smiled wide as well and wore a funky outfit of black and blue pants, a t-shirt that featured a busy black and white pattern, and a matching bucket hat. Meanwhile, Eminem stood in between the pair and gave fans a poker face while donning a gray hoodie, a black graphic tee, and black pants.

Although they have not confirmed a collaboration as of this writing, the threesome has all worked together in the past. Plus, Snoop confirmed on Aug. 10 to Entertainment Tonight that he and Dr. Dre are “cooking up a little something.” He coyly added, “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again. It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doin’ something, we’re workin’ on something.”

The new photo includes decades of rap history in it. Dre collaborated with Snoop on a song for the 1992 movie, Deep Cover, and then produced his first solo album, 1993’s Doggystyle. Dre also signed Eminem to his Aftermath label after Interscope Records founder Jimmy Iovine had him listen to his album. “I put [Eminem] with Dre,” Jimmy told Rolling Stone in 2012. “I listen to music in my gym. Dre came by. I said, ‘Before you leave, take this. It’s a white rapper who sounds like his pants are on fire. He’s one pissed-off white guy’,” he recalled. “He says, ‘OK, I’ll check it out.’ Dre says about six words a day. He calls me when he gets home: ‘Have this kid out here on Monday.'” Eminem would go on to release his hit 1999 project, The Slim Shady LP.

The trio collaborated for Super Bowl LVI in February and performed alongside Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak at halftime. “The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world, and hip-hop is the biggest form of music in the world,” Snoop said at a press conference ahead of the big night, per Entertainment Tonight. “For us to be able to have the opportunity to bring those worlds together? We got the queen of R&B, we got the king of hip-hop, all of his proteges, that’s what it’s about.”

Eminem also worked with the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer for a single that dropped in June called “From the D 2 the LBC”. Speaking on the release with People, Eminem said it “probably should have happened a while ago.” Perhaps, he feels the same way about a song with Dre and Snoop. Only time will tell if this Instagram photo is foreshadowing such a project!