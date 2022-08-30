Dream Kardashian, 5, Looks Precious On 1st Day Of Kindergarten: Photos

Dream Kardashian is growing up so fast! Blac Chyna, 34, sent her 5-year-old daughter off to her first day of kindergarten on Tuesday, August 30. Chyna, who shares Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, 35, shared two adorable Instagram photos of Dream dressed up for the big day outside the front door of their home.

Dream wore an adorable school uniform that included a little navy blue jacket, a white collared shirt, and a blue and black striped skirt. Dream also rocked a pair of knee-high white socks and matching white sneakers, while she accessorized her look with a cute blue headband on top of her brown hair. Chyna’s baby girl brought a purple backpack to school that fit her pink water bottle and more items inside.

Dream had a big smile on her face in the photos taken by her famous mama. The 5-year-old seemed like she has absolutely no fear about going to school whatsoever. Chyna gushed over her precious daughter in her social media post, writing, “Dream’s First day of Kindergarten💕Proud mom moment 🥹😇.”

Dream splits time between her mom Chyna and dad Rob, who had a pretty toxic relationship leading up their 2016 split. When Dream is at her dad’s, she gets to see her cousins including Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True, 4, and Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl Stormi, 4. Dream is so close with True and Stormi, and the trio even do dance recitals together. Also, Dream recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, according to one of HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE sources.

“Dream had so much fun shooting the commercial with Kris, she’s already asking when the next one is,” the insider dished. “Rob‘s never going to be a stage dad but he’s so proud of her. Everyone at the shoot was raving about what a natural Dream is and how great she is to work with, she totally impressed everyone.”

A second source revealed that it was none other than Kris’s idea to put Dream in front of the cameras. Per the insider, Rob was fine with his daughter being in the commercial, which isn’t surprising since his family is famous for being on reality television, and he was “with her the entire time and even helped direct her on set.”