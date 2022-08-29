Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands As They Exit Her MTV VMAs Afterparty In NYC

Following her typically glorious appearance at the 2022 MTV VMA in New York, Taylor Swift, 32, and Joe Alwyn, 31, were photographed making a mad dash to a waiting vehicle as they held hands. In pics and video you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the famously private couple looked as glam as ever. As Joe led Taylor from the Moxy Chelsea Hotel to the SUV, Taylor rocked a revealing Moschino bodysuit and sky-high Alexander McQueen heels, and Joe wore a dark jacket and pants.

Taylor looked invigorated after her victorious trip to the 2022 VMAs, where she took home Video of the Year for All Too Well: The Short Film. At the show, she wore a stunning, diamond-draped halter minidress, so the new Moschino dark blue look was in line with her sexy theme for the event.

The duo was recently seen stepping out for dinner in New York, where they reportedly enjoyed time with friend Lena Dunham. Us Weekly recently reported that the couple are “wildly happy” after dating for nearly five years, after first sparking rumors in May of 2017. “Once Taylor and Joe started dating it became apparent to both of them that they were happiest doing their own thing in a low-key way,” the source told the outlet earlier this month.

Taylor’s need to stay independent has also helped them stay strong as a couple according to the same report. “That was a big reason why they bonded,” the source added, saying that they are “wildly happy together and are excited about their future together.” Later in October of 2017, a separate source said in additional comments that the couple enjoy fairly domestic activities together.

“They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over,” the second source told Us Weekly in October 2017, as their relationship was still emerging as something serious. “Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow.”