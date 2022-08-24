Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Pictured On Romantic Dinner Date With Lena Dunham In NYC

Taylor Swift, 32, and Joe Alwyn, 31, reportedly had a romantic dinner date in New York City last week, and they also stepped out with good friend Lena Dunham. The lovebirds were photographed leaving a building at the Manhattan private members club Casa Cipriani with the 36-year-old actress and appeared content together. Taylor wore a white outfit with a floral design on it and had her long hair down while Joe had on a white button-down top and pants.

Lena also looked stylish in a gray top as her hair was pulled up. She accessorized with jewelry, including earrings and necklaces, and appeared to be talking while her photo was being taken at one point. It’s unclear if the group met up for a dinner, meeting, or just casual hangout, but the outing seemed to prove their friendship is going strong.

Before the latest sighting, Lena opened up about being buddies with Taylor and Joe and revealed they gave her feedback on her new movie, Sharp Stick, in an interview with Elle. “They are just really great friends of mine who watched a really early cut of the film and gave me notes,” she told the outlet in Jan. “They’re both just really interesting, perceptive people. Taylor’s been one of my close friends for a really long time and Joe is an actor who I actually ended up working with on a project that I shot just a few months after this.”

In addition to giving feedback on her creative projects, Taylor has also taken part in Lena’s special personal events. The “All Too Well” crooner, who has been pals with the Girls star for over a decade, was a bridesmaid in her wedding to musician Luis Felber back in Sept. She was seen smiling and having a great time, in public photos from the festivities.

Lena has also been a part of some of Taylor’s most important moments. The talented writer made an appearance in her “Bad Blood” music video and was an inspiration for her 2014 song “You Are In Love.” The loving tune was based on Lena’s relationship with her now ex-boyfriend, Jack Antonoff.