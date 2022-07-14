Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands As She Sports Denim Shorts In London: Photos

Taylor Swift and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn appear to be living their best life in London, as new photos from July 14 show them holding hands and enjoying coffee together.

By:
July 14, 2022 4:52PM EDT
View gallery
Taylor Swift and Joe AlwynBritish Vogue Fashion and Film BAFTA party, Annabel's, London, UK - 10 Feb 2019
Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn attend a Golden Globes after party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. 06 Jan 2020 Pictured: Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578958_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn hold hands as they leave the world premiere of 'Cats' at Alice Tully Hall on a rainy night in New York City. Pictured: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn BACKGRID USA 16 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Taylor Swift is currently visiting her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in London, and new photos from July 14 show the happy couple holding hands and having a deep conversation over cups of coffee. Joe is currently starring in BBC drama Conversations With Friends, and she’s been busy re-recording her first few albums, but they both took time out of their busy schedules to go on an afternoon date in the English capital.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Taylor, 32, can be seen wearing a pair of dark blue denim shorts, a button up shirt and a pale blue or grey top underneath. She also accessorized her look with sunglasses and a cute cap.

Taylor Swift is seen hand-in-hand with boyfriend Joe Alwyn on a very cold day as they go for a long walk after having lunch at a West Village restaurant. The couple had an entourage of friends and four bodyguards in tow. The pair were keeping a very low profile not to be noticed as they walked from the West Village to Washington Square Park and parts of the Soho area on Dec. 30, 2018. (LRNYC/MEGA)

London is currently experience a heatwave, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees during the day, so it’s no wonder Taylor shed her button up shirt halfway through their date as she sipped on some iced coffee. As for the 31-year-old actor, he was pictured wearing pair of blue shorts, a casual white T-shirt and comfy trainers as he enjoyed some quality time with his significant other.

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn attend a Golden Globes after party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Jan. 6, 2020. (Photographer Group/MEGA)

Taylor and Joe reportedly kicked off their romance shortly after her split from Loki actor Tom Hiddleston in September 2016. While Taylor and Joe are often private about their relationship, the singer previously gave fans a bit of insight into their romance by alluding to Joe in lyrics on her hit 2017 album, Reputation, including the song Gorgeous, in which she sings about “making fun of” his English accent. She also opened up a bit more on her 2019 album, Lover, when she gushed about her “London boy” on multiple tracks.

More From Our Partners

ad