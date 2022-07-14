Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands As She Sports Denim Shorts In London: Photos

Taylor Swift is currently visiting her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in London, and new photos from July 14 show the happy couple holding hands and having a deep conversation over cups of coffee. Joe is currently starring in BBC drama Conversations With Friends, and she’s been busy re-recording her first few albums, but they both took time out of their busy schedules to go on an afternoon date in the English capital.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Taylor, 32, can be seen wearing a pair of dark blue denim shorts, a button up shirt and a pale blue or grey top underneath. She also accessorized her look with sunglasses and a cute cap.

London is currently experience a heatwave, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees during the day, so it’s no wonder Taylor shed her button up shirt halfway through their date as she sipped on some iced coffee. As for the 31-year-old actor, he was pictured wearing pair of blue shorts, a casual white T-shirt and comfy trainers as he enjoyed some quality time with his significant other.

Taylor and Joe reportedly kicked off their romance shortly after her split from Loki actor Tom Hiddleston in September 2016. While Taylor and Joe are often private about their relationship, the singer previously gave fans a bit of insight into their romance by alluding to Joe in lyrics on her hit 2017 album, Reputation, including the song Gorgeous, in which she sings about “making fun of” his English accent. She also opened up a bit more on her 2019 album, Lover, when she gushed about her “London boy” on multiple tracks.