Bad Bunny Kisses His Male Backup Dancer During His Epic VMAs Performance: Video

Bad Bunny had one of the biggest performances at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28. The popstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performed his hit “Tití Me Pregunto,” live from his epic concert at Yankee Stadium, after he was named winner of the Artist of the Year award. One of the highlights of the performance came when he kissed two backup dancers: one male and one female.

bad bunny besando a sus bailarines pic.twitter.com/zDwsk9RElm — yahir (@aguuacero) August 29, 2022

At one point in the song, the dancers crowded around Bad Bunny, 28, and offered some sexy dance moves. The popstar quickly smooched each of them before leaping right back into his song. It’s not clear who the two backup dancers were, but the musician has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri for five years. While he wasn’t at the award show at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, Bad Bunny’s fans clearly loved the performance.

The VMAs offered an amazing selection of the biggest names in music performing tons of their hits across a wide variety of genres, while also awarding some of the most exciting videos that the year has had to offer. Harry Styles, Doja Cat, and Jack Harlow all led the nominations for the award show, by being up for 8 Moon People each. Harry took home three awards. Jack won four, while Doja only won one. All three were in the running for Video of the Year! The Artist of the Year award was the only Moon Person that Bad Bunny won during the night. Jack also served as one of the co-hosts for the evening, alongside Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

Aside from the major awards, Nicki was also announced as the recipient for the Video Vanguard Award, and she was announced to perform a medley of her hits. The other artist receiving a lifetime achievement award was California rockers The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were also slated for a medley of their biggest songs. They were announced as the recipients of the Global Icon Awards.

Performers announced for the show ranged from up-and-comers, some of whom were making their VMA debuts like Kane Brown to legacy acts that continue to wow audiences like Eminem and Snoop Dogg. Other exciting performers include Panic! At The Disco, Lizzo, and Blackpink.