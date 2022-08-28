Chris Brown & Jordin Sparks Reunite To Perform ‘No Air’ 15 Years Later: Watch

Chris Brown, 33, and Jordin Sparks, 32, brought on the nostalgia over the weekend when they performed their 2008 hit song “No Air” for the first time in 15 years. The latter joined the former at his Las Vegas, NV show on his One Of Them Ones tour and surprised the audience when she stepped out on stage to sing with him. She also took to Instagram to share a video of the memorable moment.

“🚨 15 YEARS LATER: @chrisbrownofficial and I returned to the stage to perform No Air,” she wrote in the caption for the video. “Thank you Chris for having me at the final stop of your ‘One of Them Ones’ tour, ended it with a bang in Vegas!!! The crowd was lit!!! Loved hearing you scream every word of this song!!! My heart. 🤍”

Once the video was published, Chris and Jordin’s fans were quick to respond with a lot of love in the comments section. “This is remarkable!” one fan wrote while another called the song “Forever a bop.” A third wrote, “one of the best” and a fourth shared that the video gave them “chills.”

When Chris isn’t reuniting with his former music collaborators on his tour, he’s bringing his kids up on stage! The “Forever” crooner gave crowds another surprise when he brought his daughter Royalty, 8, up in front of the audience during his show in Boston, MA on July 23. The tot walked up near her dad while he was singing his last song of the night, “Go Crazy” and scooped her up in his arms. He also included her in the bow he does with his dancers before leaving the stage, so it was definitely a memorable and adorable moment.

In addition to Royalty, Chris is also the father of son Aeko, 2, and newborn daughter Lovely. He often shares sweet photos and videos of them on social media and the posts always receives a large number of supportive responses. He also sometimes showcases young fans, like when he shared a sweet video of a child singing along in the audience at one of his shows a few weeks ago. “LOVE MY FANS… GENERATIONAL ❤️🙏🏽,” he wrote alongside it.