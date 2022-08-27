Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Rocks Leggings While Cradling Baby Bump & Filming ‘Selling Sunset’

Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, looked thrilled during a recent day of filming Selling Sunset. The pregnant star showed off her growing baby bump in a flattering outfit that included a gray and white patterned short-sleeved button-down sweater and light blue leggings that had open zippers at the bottom. She also rocked leopard print slippers and accessorized with dangling earrings as her long blonde hair was partly down and partly braided on the top of her head.

The beauty greeted people outside and even held up a peace sign at one point while walking by and holding her phone and a can of a drink. She appeared to wear makeup that brought out her best features and seemed to be relaxed and content. It’s unclear who she was filming with that day as she was only photographed by herself.

Heather’s latest outing comes one month after it was revealed she and husband Tarek El Moussa were expecting a child together. “It was a huge shock,” Heather told People about the exciting news. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” she added. “I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

Although this is the first baby for Heather, it’s not for Tarek. The television personality already shares kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with ex-wife Christina Hall, and Heather previously admitted to loving being their stepmom. “I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden,” she said in 2019. “They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much.”

Heather and Tarek were married in 2021 and have been very open about their journey in trying to have a child together. “Ever since I started sharing my fertility journey with you guys, Probably one of the #1 questions I get asked is ‘what made you change your mind about having your own kids?’ Well… my love for Taylor and Brayden is almost indescribable, it helped me realize that I am capable of being an incredible mom and that I can really do this,” she wrote to fans in a previous social media post.