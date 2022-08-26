Rebel Wilson Is All Smiles As She Holds Hands With GF Ramona Agruma On Date Night

Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma stepped out for a dinner date in West Hollywood on Thursday, August 25. The two ladies were all smiles as they arrived at Craig’s for a dinner, both in white tops for their evening out on the town. The two were seen holding hands as they left the restaurant

Rebel looked gorgeous in her plunging, white, button-down top. She also wore a pair of jeans and some white shoes, as she leaned into Ramona. The Pitch Perfect star also carried a pink handbag with her as they left. Ramona was similarly stunning in a white v-neck and gray slacks. She also rocked an off-white sweater as she held hands with Rebel, and carried a gray purse and some leftovers in her free hand.

It seemed like the two were celebrating. Rebel took to her Instagram Stories to give a glimpse at their dinner. She posted a short video of the two of them at the dinner table with two friends and a sparkler in a dessert dish. In the video, Rebel was seated across from a male friend, who was behind them in the photograph, as she showed Ramona and another friend at the table.

Since Rebel and Ramona went public in June, they’ve seemed so in love with each other! They’ve looked head-over-heels when out and about on dates, and a source close to the pair has revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the couple is absolutely smitten with each other. “Rebel is deeply in love with Ramona, and she knows that she feels the same. Rebel does not see herself being with anyone else and she truly believes that she is her soul partner,” they said.

Rebel announced that she was dating the fashion designer in an Instagram post in June, where she gushed about her love for Ramona. “thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” she wrote. “But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”