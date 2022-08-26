LeAnn Rimes Recycles Her ‘Coyote Ugly’ Costume From 22 Years Ago For Ava Max’s Video

LeAnn Rimes just showed us mere mortals that she knows the secret location of the fountain of youth! The 39-year-old country singer recreated her role from 2000’s Coyote Ugly for pop star Ava Max’s latest music video… and she’s wearing the exact same outfit from the film! In a TikTok tease for Ava’s upcoming single “Million Dollar Baby” posted on Friday (August 26), LeAnn dances on top of a bar rocking her snakeskin pants and sparkling crop top made famous in the cult fav film 22 years ago!

Reps for LeAnn confirmed to TooFab that the stunning outfit is the same one from Coyote Ugly. The “Blue” crooner appears to have signed on for the video as the song samples “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” one of four of LeAnn’s ditties from the movie soundtrack. Ava even gave props to LeAnn by captioning the TikTok, “She’s a miracle @LeAnn Rimes Cibrian”.

In another TikTok shared by Ava, the “Sweet but Psycho” hitmaker tries on a slew of outfits as she lip syncs “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” Suddenly, LeAnn walks in rocking her decades-old wardrobe and begins lip-syncing as well while dancing around with Ava. The Grammy winner looks absolutely incredible, as Ava wrote, “my Coyote dream came true!! @leannrimes”.

It’s no wonder LeAnn looked all grown up in the film, even at the age of 17, as she previously dished on how the role made her act much older. “I was trying to be this sexy singer performing on a bar, and that was so opposite of me,” she told ET in 2020. “I was really acting at the time ’cause I was still figuring all that out about myself.”

And being on the production helped her figure it out. “They wanted to keep my image so innocent up until that point,” LeAnn said of her team at the time. “I was kinda like, ‘Ta da’ [at] the chains being broken off of a teenage girl. It was appropriate.”