Selena Gomez Joins Rema For Sexy Remix Of His Song ‘Calm Down’

With the second season of Only Murders In The Building wrapped, Selena Gomez returned to music to kill it on the remix of Rema’s “Calm Down.” After teasing the track with a video about how she was “really excited” and “honored” to be on the song, the track dropped Thursday (Aug. 25). Selena lent her vocals to the track from the Nigerian rapper/singer, creating a track that, as Selena called it, was pure “fun.”

Some of Selena’s lyrics on “Calm Down” include sultry lines like, “Yeah, I know I look shy but for you I get down, oh, woah And my hips make you cry when I’m moving around you.” The two also share a sexy back-and-forth on the first verse, as Selena sings “mhmm” back to Rema’s lyrics. The Nigerian native also shares flirtatious energy back, crooning, “I see this fine girl, for my party she wear yellow/Every other girl they dey do too much but this girl mellow.”

Since releasing Rare in 2019, Selena has been selective with her music output. She famously teamed with BLACKPINK in 2020 for “Ice Cream,” a song that reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also jumped on a remix of Trevor Daniel’s “Past Life.” In 2021, she released Revelación, her fourth EP and her first one featuring predominantly Spanish-language music. The project was her most positively reviewed release yet, with an 83 score on Metacritic. Selena teamed with Colombian singer Camilo to release “999” in August 2021, and the song reached No. 7 on the Billboard US Latin Pop Airplay chart and No. 25 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Selena also lent her vocals to “Let Somebody Go,” the third single from Coldplay’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres. In February 2022, she joined lead singer Chris Martin for a black-and-white music video for the breakup ballad.

Beyond those pieces, Selena’s focus seems less on being behind a microphone and more on being in front of a camera. Her Hulu series Only Murders In The Building has won over fans and critics alike, and as of August 2022, pre-production has begun on In the Shadow of the Mountain, the biopic based on Silvia Vásquez-Lavado’s memoir. Selena will play the mountaineer, who was the first gay woman to climb the Seven Summits. Selena’s also producing the film through her July Moon Productions company, and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020 that Selena sees this as a role that will be “a catalyst to the next phase of her career.”

Selena spoke about life after music in 2021. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she told Vogue magazine. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ … I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music. … To be honest, I just want to start over. I want everything to be brand-new. I want someone to love me like I’m brand-new.”

However, Selena teased in May 2021 that her next album was on its way. She posted a photo of her wearing a “SG3” bracelet to her Instagram Story. “SG3” is the name fans have given her follow-up to Rare, as it would be her third album after her time on the Hollywood Records (aka the Disney Music Group). In July 2022, Selena posted a short, silent clip to TikTok of her wearing headphones while standing in front of a microphone. Apparently, Selena will never give up music, because songs and songwriting is “like therapy” for her.