Watch

Selena Gomez Slays Touching First Performance Of ‘Let Somebody Go’ With Coldplay — Watch

Selena Gomez ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Nov 2019
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Selena Gomez soaks up the sun, cruising on a luxury boat around Sydney Harbour with friends Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL1666982 190318 Picture by: Media-Mode / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Selena Gomez took the stage on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ for an emotional performance of ‘Let Somebody Go’ with Coldplay.

Selena Gomez, 29, was a very special guest on the October 18 edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden. She wowed in an off-the-shoulder black dress for her performance with Coldplay. Selena and the band sang a beautiful rendition of their new collaboration “Let Somebody Go,” their first time singing the tune live. The song is from Coldplay’s latest album Music of the Spheres.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez with Coldplay on ‘The Late Late Show.’ (Terence Patrick/CBS)

The starlet wore the same black dress that she wears in the promotional material for the single. During The Late Late Show performance, Selena’s hair fell in loose waves. The Rare Beauty founder stunned with her shimmery eye look and a pink lip.

Selena has been busy juggling her acting, music, and cosmetics career. Just hours after her performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the season finale of Only Murders In The Building dropped on Hulu. The critically-acclaimed series, which stars Selena, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, has already been renewed for season 2.

Related Gallery

Selena Gomez's Hottest Looks – PICS

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez makes a rare public appearance at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Selen showed a little leg with a black leather mini skirt and opted to dress up the look by rocking a Prada purse.Pictured: Selena GomezBACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEDO / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Selena Gomez seen with a big smile on her face after an interview in NYC.Pictured: Selena GomezBACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Selena Gomez shines as she models a new shoe from sportswear giant, Puma. The 28-year-old star showcases the brand's Cali Star. The sneaker / trainer is "designed for those ready to shine brighter than the rest", the company says. Puma ambassador Selena shows them off as she poses alongside a classic Mercedes car. “You have to go after what you want and follow your dreams. Don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd by being you,” she said. The Cali Star features a sleek, streetwise silhouette and clean design details and has a shiny metallic accent on the heel. It will be available from PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on January 28th. Credit - Courtesy of PUMA / MEGA. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Selena Gomez models Puma's Cali Star. Photo credit: Courtesy of PUMA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729362_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently opened up about collaborating with Selena on the new song. “First of all, Selena’s personality inside, she’s just an angel. I’ve got so much love and respect for her… She’s such a good, kind person … and then her voice for me is in like what I would call ‘the Rihanna bag’ which are voices that are gifts to humanity,” Chris told Ryan Seacrest on On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez heading to ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ in New York City. (MEGA)

In August 2021, Selena confirmed that she was working on new music. “I’m starting to work on a new album right now so I’m really excited and have so much to say,” she said at the time. Selena has only released 3 studios albums, the last being Rare in 2020. After previously telling a reporter that she was considering quitting music, Selena told Elle, “I don’t think I’ll ever quit making music.”