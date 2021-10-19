Selena Gomez Slays Touching First Performance Of ‘Let Somebody Go’ With Coldplay — Watch

Selena Gomez took the stage on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ for an emotional performance of ‘Let Somebody Go’ with Coldplay.

Selena Gomez, 29, was a very special guest on the October 18 edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden. She wowed in an off-the-shoulder black dress for her performance with Coldplay. Selena and the band sang a beautiful rendition of their new collaboration “Let Somebody Go,” their first time singing the tune live. The song is from Coldplay’s latest album Music of the Spheres.

The starlet wore the same black dress that she wears in the promotional material for the single. During The Late Late Show performance, Selena’s hair fell in loose waves. The Rare Beauty founder stunned with her shimmery eye look and a pink lip.

Selena has been busy juggling her acting, music, and cosmetics career. Just hours after her performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the season finale of Only Murders In The Building dropped on Hulu. The critically-acclaimed series, which stars Selena, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, has already been renewed for season 2.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently opened up about collaborating with Selena on the new song. “First of all, Selena’s personality inside, she’s just an angel. I’ve got so much love and respect for her… She’s such a good, kind person … and then her voice for me is in like what I would call ‘the Rihanna bag’ which are voices that are gifts to humanity,” Chris told Ryan Seacrest on On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

In August 2021, Selena confirmed that she was working on new music. “I’m starting to work on a new album right now so I’m really excited and have so much to say,” she said at the time. Selena has only released 3 studios albums, the last being Rare in 2020. After previously telling a reporter that she was considering quitting music, Selena told Elle, “I don’t think I’ll ever quit making music.”