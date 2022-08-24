‘Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James Teases More About The ‘Super Popular’ Secret Cameo In Season 2

Fans of Abbott Elementary should prepare for a major cameo in the premiere of season 2. Creator/lead star Quinta Brunson, 32, has teased that a huge male star will make a surprise appearance when the ABC sitcom returns in the fall. HollywoodLife asked Janelle James, who plays the snarky Principal Ava Coleman, about the cameo appearance after she won the Hollywood Critics Association TV Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy, on August 14.

“Oh, he’s super popular,” the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the male actor who will pop up in the beloved series. “Tall, handsome, I like his eyes,” Janelle added. At the 2022 Comic-Con, Quinta revealed that the cameo in season two is “a really good one.” She also described the actor as “the biggest star in the world to me. They are the biggest star we’ve seen thus far at Abbott Elementary.”

Janelle also spoke to HL about what’s in store for Ava in season 2, including if we’ll get a glimpse into her home life. “I find out about the story lines as we go so we haven’t hit an Ava home life yet,” she told us. “But I do know we’re going to see Melissa’s [played by Lisa Ann Walter]. I can say that because we’ve shot that. But no, Quinta keeps me in the dark. I told them I talk too much,” she added with a laugh. But could we see Ava find love next season? “Could I? Yeah, I wish I would,” Janelle told HL. “I don’t know if I will though.”

Ava has been the standout character of Abbott Elementary for her sharp wit and lack of professional behavior despite being principal. But Janelle thinks that Ava cares more about the Philadelphia school than she lets on. “I feel like in season one she showed that she cares in her own way. I like to think that she fills a role in the school which everyone else wouldn’t think of,” Janelle told HL. “So she fills a slot that may be unappreciated but is needed.”

Abbott Elementary has been a massive success for network sitcoms and received seven Emmy Award nominations, including acting nods for Janelle, Quinta, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tyler James Williams. We asked Janelle if she expected the show to be so successful, and she responded, “I didn’t have any concept of what a huge success is, but I knew it would be a good show when I read it on paper.” The hit series returns Wednesday, September 21 on ABC.