Teresa Giudice Rocks Bikini & Makes Out With Shirtless Husband Luis Ruelas In Mykonos

Teresa Giudice, 50, and new hubby Luis Ruelas, 46, are nowhere near done with the PDA! The couple, who are on their hot honeymoon in Mykonos, put on quite the display for bystanders in pics taken on Mykonos beach recently. In the photos, which you can SEE HERE, Teresa and Luis crawled all over each other as they laid on a beach lounger, embraced passionately, and kissed deeply. Teresa wore a racy peach string bikini, and threw her hair up into a messy bun for the beach trip. She also rocked a perfect manicure, posh sunglasses, and of course, plenty of jewelry. For his part, The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s man looked relaxed in a pair of bright orange swim shorts.

The duo have been seen getting hot and heavy all over Mykonos since their passionate honeymoon began — with Teresa wearing an eye-catching array of bikinis for photographers. The duo tied the knot before about 220 guests at the lavish Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on August 6.

Teresa’s lookalike daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, (who she had with amicable ex-husband Joe Giudice,) were lovely bridesmaids for the “Queen of New Jersey.” In fact, her luxurious, tiara-topped look was even noted by Joe, who later said she looked like a princess. Despite the conspicuous absence of Teresa’s only sibling Joe Gorga, 42, and his wife (and Teresa’s former BFF) Melissa Gorga, 43, everyone appeared to have a lovely time at the new couple’s weekend event.

After the big day, the reality icon took to her social media account to gush over Luis and their new future together. “The day my soulmate became my husband @louiearuelas. Babe, I love you more than I could ever express,” she captioned a wedding video montage. “I’m so blessed that you, your boys, and your amazing family have come into my life and love me & my girls unconditionally. Thank you to all of our loved ones who came to celebrate with us — our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support.”