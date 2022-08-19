Brandon Stansell & Drag Star Ginger Minj Deliver A Summertime Bop In ‘Sunshine State’

“I feel like dancing,” sings Brandon Stansell and Ginger Minj as they sit behind the wheel of a pink jeep, and you will feel that way after watching the visual for “Sunshine State.” The video for their new collab – premiering here on HollywoodLife – sees the singer-songwriter and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum ditch the “thunder” and “rain” for the “beach life” of Florida. With the help of a retro Camcorder, some beach chairs, and some fierce fashions, Ginger and Brandon are “livin’ it up” the best way possible.

Though the video has a lo-fi, DIY feel, the song itself is a million dollars worth of charm. Though Brandon’s history is in the country genre (and Ginger has released dance tracks, country boot-scoot’ers, and contemporary Christmas classics), “Sunshine State” is a dash of Key West pop mixed in with some ’80s exuberance. The result is a magnificent entry into the song of the Summer category and possibly a contender to replace “The Swanee River (Old Folks At Home)” as the official state song of Florida. Or, at least, become Florida’s official bop.

“I love nothing more than singing in the summertime, and I’m so thrilled that the hot-as-a-sunbeam Brandon Stansell,” Ginger tells HollywoodLife, “and I got the chance to team up for this song! As the kids say, ‘it’s a bop, y’all!'” The love is mutual with Brandon. “Ginger and I have a lot in common,” he tells HollywoodLife.” We’re both southern, we’re both entertainers, and we’re both queens — so it was just a matter of time before the world brought us together, and boy, I’m glad it did. Making this music –and a video! — with her was such a treat, and I am so proud to have my name next to hers.”

“Sunshine State” arrives months after Brandon released This Must Be The Place, a ten-track project that saw him expand his sound into an ’80s-leaning country-pop direction that saw him refine his voice as a creative songwriter. Similarly, Ginger is still riding high on Double Wide Diva, her debut country music album she released last fall. Brandon is currently on tour across the U.S., and Ginger will next be seen in the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel.