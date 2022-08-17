Olivia Newton-John Honored By Coldplay With Gorgeous ‘Summer Night’s Rendition On Tour

The love for the late Olivia Newton-John is undeniable as amazing tributes keep pouring in one week after her death. During a Coldplay concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday, August 17, lead singer Chris Martin joined forces with iconic “Torn” singer Natalie Imbruglia to sing a rousing rendition of “Summer Nights” from the movie Grease, which catapulted Olivia to fame back in 1978. Watch below!

Chris took over the part of Danny originated by John Travolta, as Natalie sang Oliva’s part of Sandy. The dazzling duo teamed up with Grammy-winning musician Jacob Collier, who not played the piano during the tribute, but also provided a voice for the song’s famous chorus.

The sweet celebration of Olivia’s life came after her husband, John Easterling, shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife two days after her death. The American businessman, who married the Australian pop star in 2008, took to Olivia’s Instagram on August 10 to share a beautiful photo of the pair and a message to honor her after she passed away following a years-long battle with stage IV breast cancer. “Our love for each other transcends our understanding,” John began. “Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

John concluded the heartfelt message by writing, “Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward. Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.”

Olivia clearly felt the same way for John, as she gushed about him to People in 2016. “I’m very lucky I have a wonderful, beautiful husband who is just so loving and fantastic,” she explained. “I always tell my friends you’re never too old to find love. I found the love of my life at 59 going on 60! I’m grateful.”

Much like Chris, Natalie and John, Olivia’s family and co-stars paid tribute on social media following the news of the chart-topping singer’s death. Her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 36, penned a heartfelt message, writing, “It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend.” And her Grease castmate, John Travolta, referenced their iconic film by sharing, “Your impact was incredible. I love you. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Meanwhile, Australia’s Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews offered Olivia’s family a state funeral for the star and they accepted. Her niece, Tottie Goldsmith, told A Current Affair, “We will, on behalf of not just our family, but I think Australia needs it. She was so loved. I think our country needs it so we’re going to accept it.”