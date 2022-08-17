Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Split As He Files For Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage: Report

Alexis Bledel, 40, and her husband Vincent Kartheiser, 43, have split. The Mad Men actor filed for divorce after eight years of marriage on Aug. 10 at Putnam County Supreme Court in New York, Us Weekly reported Wednesday, Aug. 17. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment.

The couple initially met when Alexis guest starred on Mad Men as a love interest to Vincent’s Pete Campbell in 2012. Shortly after, the duo were seen holding hands in New York City, confirming their relationship. After several months of dating, the Gilmore Girls actress and Vincent became engaged in 2013, which he later confirmed at the season six premiere of Mad Men when he called the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star his “fiancée” on the red carpet!

“I’m a very lucky man…I keep saying girlfriend. And then I’m like, ‘I mean, my fiancée!’” he said to press. The brunette showed off her stunning round-cut ring in April 2013, sharing that the two were already in the midst of wedding planning together.

After a year long engagement, Alexis and Vincent tied the knot Ojai, California — about an hour out of Los Angeles — in June 2014. The nuptials were a low key, intimate affair, and the pair never released any photos for publication of the milestone occasion.

The couple share one son together, who they welcomed in 2015 — but have kept him (and his name) out of the spotlight. His arrival was confirmed by Alexis’ Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Patterson a year later. “She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy,” Scott said to Glamour magazine. “We’re comparing notes because my son [Nick, born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.”