‘Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown & Husband Tony Reveal The Sex Of The Twins They’re Expecting

Mykelti Brown Padron and Antonio “Tony” Padron are going to be the proud parents of two baby boys! The Sister Wives couple revealed on Aug. 16 via Instagram that their twins, who are expected in December, are both boys with a heartwarming photo of Mykelti, 26, and Tony, 27, popping color cannons with the help of their 16-month-old daughter Avalon. “It was the last thing we both expected for both of them to be boys. We haven’t figured out names but we’re excited that Avalon will have two brothers to boss around,” Mykelti wrote in her announcement post caption. She added that she and Tony believe the twins will come by Thanksgiving.

“I’m excited for all three of my kids to be so close together in age,” Mykelti added in an interview with People. “They’ll always have a friend to play with. And Tony and I will be very outnumbered sooner than we realize, it should be a fun adventure.”

The couple previously announced they were expecting for the second time on June 23. “Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then) Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings,” Mykelti wrote on Instagram with a photo of her, Tony, and Avalon smiling wide.

Mykelti’s mother, Christine Brown, 50, also took to Instagram to express her enthusiasm for her growing family. “Mykelti is having TWINS!! We’re so excited! It’s incredible being an Oma and now we’ll have TWO MORE!” she wrote next to a beautiful photo of little Avalon sitting in her highchair while wearing a poofy pink dress.

Mykelti is the second oldest child out of the six Christine shares with her ex-husband Kody, 53, who she is currently in the process of divorcing after 25 years together. Their other children include Aspyn, 27, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truley, 12. Although Christine will no longer be part of Sister Wives, she announced her own show, called Cooking With Just Christine, in February. “You know me from Sister Wives, but what you might not know is how much I love to cook,” a smiling Christine said in the first trailer for the TLC series. “I’m sharing some of my favorite recipes. They’re not only delicious but super easy to make.” While the show is mostly about Christine and her cooking, fans may get a hint of family life, as two of her kids, Truely and Mykelti, made a brief appearance in the trailer.