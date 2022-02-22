‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Gets Her Own Show After Kody Split: ‘Something New’

Christine Brown is breaking out on her own. The ‘Sister Wives’ star has a brand-new show, and this time she’s totally solo.

Christine Brown is already embracing the next chapter of her life. The Sister Wives star revealed her new TLC digital series, Cooking With Just Christine, on February 21. Christine is ready to show offer amazing skills in the kitchen. And this time, it’s just about Christine.

“You know me from Sister Wives, but what you might not know is how much I love to cook,” Christine says in the first trailer for her show. “I’m sharing some of my favorite recipes. They’re not only delicious but super easy to make.” Two of Christine’s kids, Truely and Mykelti, also make an appearance.

Christine shared the teaser on her Instagram page and wrote, “A taste of something new! #SisterWives’ Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine, dropping every Sunday here and on TLC.com.”

This is a major move for Christine following her split from Kody Brown. Christine and Kody had been together since 1994 and have 6 kids together. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

The breakdown of Christine and Kody’s relationship was a focus of the latest season of Sister Wives. After Kody told Christine that he “wasn’t interested in having an intimate marriage,” Christine moved Kody’s things out of her house.

“That’s not enough for me,” Christine admitted. “I can’t not have an intimate marriage. He’s like, ‘People do it all the time. I know couples who don’t have intimate marriages.’ And that was it… I have no interest in having a marriage that’s not intimate. He has an intimate marriage with other wives, but not me? I’m going to have nothing for the rest of my life. I’m heartbroken. My heart’s shattered, to be honest with you.”

During the Feb. 20 finale, Christine admitted that she is done with polygamy after splitting from Kody. “I don’t want polygamy, that’s for sure,” she said “Part of the reason I’m leaving is because I don’t believe in it for me anymore. God’s like, ‘You did it. You can go. Check!’”