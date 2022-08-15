Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore & Kyle Richards Tackle NFL Players In New Commercial: Watch

The Real Housewives stars are taking on football season! Kyle Richards, 53, Teresa Giudice, 50, and Kenya Moore, 51, who star in the Beverly Hills, New Jersey, and Atlanta Real Housewives shows, respectively, all took turns tackling and outsmarting Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in a new commercial for DirecTV. Unsurprisingly, the housewives’ uniforms sparkled like their personalities do and consisted of gold, sequined pants with different variations of silver, sequined tops. Teresa wore a crop top that had the number 19 printed on it in gold, as well as a gold fringe around her shoulder pads.

The commercial started with a couple watching TV and flipping between The Real Housewives and football in their living room, which caused the two worlds to combine. The three reality stars then completely annihilated the Cowboys on the field, causing an angry Dak to flip a sideline table holding jugs of water. “Who flips a table?” Teresa asked before adding, “I did it.” Teresa famously flipped a dinner table during the season finale of the first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey after Danielle Staub confronted the women while Teresa hosted a dinner party.

“It was a great shoot all around, probably top two commercials I’ve ever done,” Dak, 28, told People about the commercial. “I got to meet Teresa first. We worked on our parts and she was fun,” he added. The commercial debuted as Teresa celebrates her honeymoon in Greece with husband Louie Ruelas. The pair walked down the aisle on Saturday, Aug. 6 after getting engaged in Oct. 2021. Dak also noted that all the housewives “bossed the shoot”.

Dak added that he wouldn’t mind giving reality television a try. “I think I could have fun with it, especially after I realized after talking to them that it’s not scripted, even though it may seem scripted at times. I don’t like to necessarily script things or more just be who I am in roles. So I think it’d be fun,” he said.

Perhaps, he and some of his teammates can make an appearance on The Real Housewives!