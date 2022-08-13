Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.

The Italian excursion comes after the OG reality star revealed she ditched DJing for the President of the United States to attend her sometimes BFF Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari. In a recent episode of her Podcast “This Is Paris,” the socialite revealed that she was invited to spin for President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas on June 9. However, since the “Toxic” singer’s nuptials were held on the same day, Paris opted for the latter, which was a smart move as it was certainly a wedding for the ages.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the President and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me,” Paris said in an episode titled “We Went To A Wedding Last Night.“ “And I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale,” she added.

Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Madonna were also in attendance. Britney wore a Donatella Versace dress, with the designer herself a guest, and the pop star walked down the aisle to “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley. “Britney and Sam are officially married. They said their I ‘do’s in a romantic ceremony surrounded by the people they love. She looked gorgeous and they are both so incredibly happy right now,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife.