Paris Hilton Reveals She Turned Down A DJ Gig For Joe Biden To Attend Britney Spears’ Wedding

Paris Hilton, 41, clearly has her priorities straight. In a recent episode of her Podcast “This Is Paris,” the socialite revealed that she was invited to be a DJ for President Joe Biden for Summit of the Americas on June 9. However, since her friend Britney Spears‘ wedding was held on the same day, Paris elected to attend that event instead without hesitation.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the President and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me,” Paris said in an episode titled “We Went To A Wedding Last Night.”

It looks like the “Stars Are Blind” singer didn’t regret her decision. “And I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale,” she added.

Paris wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance at the pop star’s third wedding to 28-year-old Sam Asghari. Britney’s close friend Drew Barrymore also attended in the intimate ceremony of only 60 people in Thousand Oaks, California. Surprisingly, the “Toxic” singer’s parents, her sister Jamie Lynn, and her two sons Jayden and Sean were not present at the wedding following Britney’s extensive conservatorship battle.

However, an unwelcome guest attempted to make a surprise appearance. Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander, who she was married to for in 2004 for only 55 hours, shockingly attempted to crash the wedding while wielding a knife. He was thankfully detained by law enforcement outside of Britney’s home, according to Ventura County Sheriff Officer Wright.

“We responded to the property belonging to Britney Spears for a trespassing Investigation. We arrested an individual by the name of Jason Alexander, 40 years old, for a warrant that is out of state. He is at our Thousand Oaks station right now and being booked,” the officer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Despite the setback, the wedding was a happy night for the bride and groom. Britney reportedly wore a Donatella Versace dress, and walked down the aisle to “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley.

“Britney and Sam are officially married. They said their I ‘do’s in a romantic ceremony surrounded by the people they love. She looked gorgeous and they are both so incredibly happy right now,” an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife.